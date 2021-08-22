Schools, PU colleges will not open in Udupi from Monday

Schools, PU colleges will not open in Udupi from Monday

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 22 2021, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 04:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Udupi district, despite low positivity rate, has decided not to allow re-opening of schools from August 23, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.

“The reopening of schools will have to wait because the district’s Covid-19 positivity percentage is 2.5%. If the rate falls below 2%, then schools may be opened on a later date,” he said. As on Friday, 5,97,467 people had received the first dose of vaccine and 2,20,319 had received two doses in Udupi district. According to sources, a majority of the district’s teaching staff had received at least their first jab. PU Colleges in Udupi district also will remain closed. According to a communiqué, the DDPU’s office has warned of initiating disciplinary action against PU Colleges that conduct offline classes for students from Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Udupi
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Schools

Related videos

What's Brewing

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

 