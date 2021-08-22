Schools, PU colleges will not open in Udupi from Monday

Udupi district, despite low positivity rate, has decided not to allow re-opening of schools from August 23, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.

“The reopening of schools will have to wait because the district’s Covid-19 positivity percentage is 2.5%. If the rate falls below 2%, then schools may be opened on a later date,” he said. As on Friday, 5,97,467 people had received the first dose of vaccine and 2,20,319 had received two doses in Udupi district. According to sources, a majority of the district’s teaching staff had received at least their first jab. PU Colleges in Udupi district also will remain closed. According to a communiqué, the DDPU’s office has warned of initiating disciplinary action against PU Colleges that conduct offline classes for students from Monday.