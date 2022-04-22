Schools with low strength will be merged: B C Nagesh

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh on Friday said there is no proposal before the government to close Urdu medium schools. However, if the schools from any medium, have poor strength, they will be merged, he added.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the second PU examination centre at Government PU College in the city.

"There is a thought before the government to convert the schools into modern schools, after merging them. Quality education will be at the forefront. If the education department is allowed to make decisions without the political intervention, there will be no issues," he said.

Stating that there are more than 6 lakh candidates taking second PU examinations, the minister said that the government has boosted the confidence of the students. Information will be gathered on why the students have been remaining absent for the exams.

Reacting to a question, he said that six students from Udupi have been adamant about wearing the hijab during exams. "We had told them to take exams. But it is not possible to force them to write exams. Many girl students from the Muslim community have taken exams without wearing hijab," he said.

Those six students have been provoked by some people and there is a role of outside forces, he added.

