Schools won't open soon, but DPI plans to buy furniture that will sit idle

Knowing well that it cannot afford to conduct offline classes at least for the next six months for 2021-22 academic year due to Covid pandemic, the department of public instruction (DPI) has sought plan of action for supply of furniture and learning material for government schools.

In a communication to additional commissioners of the department at division level, the DPI has sought an action plan about the infrastructure facilities and learning materials needed at the government schools. As per the estimation, funds of around Rs 3,500 lakh (35 crore) will be released. The communication was issued on May 26.

This move by the department has been criticised by academicians. They said the department is wasting time on unnecessary things, instead of acting on issues that need to be addressed immediately.

Dr V P Niranjanaradhya, senior academician, said, “The need of the hour is to make preparations for continuous learning. It is known that conducting offline classes is not possible for the next few months. Keeping that in mind, the department has to create alternative modes of learning for government school kids, especially those from rural areas. “

The experts expressed their concerns about government school children.

“The private schools have already announced academic calendars and some even started online classes. But what measures has the DPI taken to ensure continuous learning of government school kids,” questions Niranjanaradhya.

“The top priority of the department should be about what will be the nature of learning for 2021-22. If there are concrete reports on the third wave of Covid, the department should announce the nature of learning for government school children. The amount of money planned to be spent on furniture and learning material should be invested in providing necessary gadgets for children to attend online classes,” he said.

Even the parents sending their wards to government schools are worried about there being no communication about commencement of the academic year.

“The private schools have resumed online classes for kindergarten also, but in government schools there is no information about commencement of classes even for class 10,” said a worried parent.

“Even after what it had experienced during the 2020-21 academic year, it is sad that the department has not thought about government school children. Instead of spending on furniture, toilets and other facilities at schools, the department should focus on alternative modes of learning,” said Marilingegowda Mali Patil, a social activist.

When contacted the officials from the department said, “the plan of action sought is for submitting a proposal to the finance department based on the funds set aside for the department in the budget.”