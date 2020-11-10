Sea erosion intensifies at Dombe in Udupi district

Sea erosion has intensified near Dombe Jattigeshwara Temple in Paduvari village in the Udupi district.

Huge waves that are lashing the shore have already uprooted several coconut and other trees.

A 40-year-old tank which was used for storing fish, has been washed away in the fury of waves. Now, the waves have started to lash the buildings belonging to fishermen.

Local residents have urged the district administration to come up with a permanent measure to check the sea erosion. Tahsildar Basappa P Poojar and others visited the spot.