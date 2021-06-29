Seaplane project to boost tourism in Karnataka

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar said a seaplane project has been formulated to boost tourism activities at Almatti, Tungabhadra, Linganamakki, KRS backwaters, Mangaluru and Karwar.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the renovation work of the historical Anand Mahal taken up at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Yogeshwar said the seaplane project would be convenient for both domestic and foreign tourists. The state government is in contact with the Centre and it would be implemented under the Udaan scheme, he said.

He said arrangements are being made for landing and taking off of light aircraft carrying 25-30 passengers. The tourists visiting Goa could be attracted to the state through this project, he added.

Yogeshwar said a master plan would be formulated for the development of historical monuments in Vijayapura. He said three-star hotels would be constructed at four locations in the state at a cost of Rs 85 crore.