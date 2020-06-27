Second Covid-19 hospital in Mysuru as cases rise: MP

Mysuru is likely to get a second designated Covid Hospital as the number of patients are on a rise. MP Pratap Simha urged officials to complete the works of 100 bedded mother and child hospital and proposed it to convert as Covid-19 hospital.

The MP, who inspected the construction works of Mother and Child Hospital in Lakshmipuram on Saturday, directed the officials concerned to complete the works soon. As the cases of Covid-19 are on the rise, the new hospital will be used to treat Covid-19 patients, if needed, the MP said.

The new hospital is being constructed after demolishing 30-bedded Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital. The 100-bed hospital with the state-of-the-art facilities planned at the cost of Rs 20 crore is sanctioned by the Union government. While Rs 16.5 crore is spent on construction of the building, Rs 3.5 crore is utilised for purchasing necessary equipment.

The new hospital has a facility to treat women and infants. The building consists of Out Patient Department (OPD), Operation Theatre, labour wards, dressing room, laboratories, administrative office, wards and other departments like pediatric, said an officer of the Health Department.

The dissent between MLA S A Ramdass and MP Pratap Simha came to fore. The members of Tulsidas Hospital Development Committee expressed displeasure over the MP as the local corporators and the MLA were not invited for the inspection. The members questioned the MP why he did not inform the local representatives. However, the MP said there was some confusion in communication.

The MP also said that he has informed the MLA on Friday itself.