Send Siddaramaiah to Afghanistan: Prasad to Centre

Prasad requested the central government to send Siddaramaiah to Afghanistan so that he can be with the Taliban

Sathish Kumar T R
Sathish Kumar T R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 23 2021, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 16:41 ist

BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad, on Saturday, said that Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah should be ''packed up to Afghanistan" because he keeps speaking about the Taliban and seemed to have developed a "liking for the outfit".

Speaking to media persons, Prasad requested the central government to send Siddaramaiah to Afghanistan so that he can be with the Taliban. “Siddaramaiah is crossing his limits. However old or senior, Siddaramaiah maybe, he should know that the Prime Minister of a nation commands a certain amount of respect. Just because Siddaramaiah uses singular to refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Modi will not lose respect. But, Siddaramaiah has certainly lost respect,” he stated.

Also Read | Campaigning turns nasty as bypolls near in Karnataka 

“There are certain limitations for both ruling and opposition parties. However, some of the leaders are speaking rubbish, in the run-up to the bypoll in Sindagi and Hangal Assembly constituencies. Exceeding all limits, the opposition leaders are talking aimlessly and shamelessly,” he said.

V Srinivas Prasad
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
India News
Afghanistan

