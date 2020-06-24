Shanthala Talkies in Mysuru to close permanently

Members of Pathi Foundation felicitate owner of Shanthala Talkies Padmanabha Padki and manager Devaraju in Mysuru on Monday. Ex-corporator Parthasarathy, BJP leader S S Mahesh and industrialist D T Prakash are seen. DH PHOTO

Under the cloud of Covid-19, Shanthala Talkies, one of the iconic theatres of the city, will be history soon. The contribution of the 44-year-old theatre for Kannada film industry is immense and significant.  

The theatre was opened in 1976 and turned as one of the favorite talkies not only for audience, but for movie directors and actors. Well-known Kannada actors like Dr Raj Kumar, Ambareesh, Vishnuvardhan, and Shankar Nag enjoyed movies on the screen of the theatre. The theatre is also a favorite for Yash and Darshan Thoogudeepa and Director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekar, who spent his student life in Mysuru said that he watched many movies, including his own, at the theatre.   

According to the authorities, there is not much revenue from the theatre and it is under loss following the outbreak of Covid-19. Even its lease period ended and the authorities are paying minimum electricity bill and other expenses. Besides, a few more theatres of the city, like Padma in Agrahara, are on the verge of closure.

