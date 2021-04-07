Shivamogga nursing college students from Bengal boycott exam for being denied permission to copy

First-year students of Shivamogga's Subbaiah Nursing College from West Bengal have boycotted the examinations on Tuesday, citing that they were not given permission for mass copying.

The students alleged that they had paid Rs 1.80 lakh each to Modern Nursing Coaching & Consultancy Centre in Kolkata after being promised that they would be passed without appearing for the examinations.

The centre's staff, however, failed to stick to their promise.

Subbaiah Institute of Health Sciences Director Nagendra said that 38 students had paid Rs 10,000 as admission fee and returned home after lockdown. They didn't attend any class and have not paid the total fee. So, they don't belong to our institute. The third party had promised the students that they would be passed without appearing for the examinations.

Modern Nursing Coaching & Consultancy Centre staff Acharya said they were given admission tickets after much struggle.

Finally, the Karnataka State Nursing Council permitted them to appear for the examinations in an affiliated college. Now, however, they have boycotted the examinations citing they were not given permission for mass copying.