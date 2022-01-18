Shivamogga schools to remain shut till January 23

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that all schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 9 in Shivamogga city from January 19 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in educational institutes and will resume on January 24.

A holiday has been declared in schools for three days from January 19 to 21 and classes will be suspended on Saturday due to the weekend curfew.

This is a precautionary measure as over 208 students belonging to 45 schools in Shivmaogga city had tested positive for Covid-19, the minister said. "We will review the situation on January 23 against and will take suitable steps," he added.

