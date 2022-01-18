Shivamogga schools to remain shut till January 23

Shivamogga schools to remain shut till January 23

This is a precautionary measure as over 208 students belonging to 45 schools in Shivmaogga city tested Covid positive

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Jan 18 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 15:28 ist
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S  Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S  Eshwarappa stated that all schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 9 in Shivamogga city from January 19 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in educational institutes and will resume on January 24.

A holiday has been declared in schools for three days from January 19 to 21 and classes will be suspended on Saturday due to the weekend curfew.

This is a precautionary measure as over 208 students belonging to 45 schools in Shivmaogga city had tested positive for Covid-19, the minister said. "We will review the situation on January 23 against and will take suitable steps," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Schools

Related videos

What's Brewing

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

 