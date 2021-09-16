Shivamogga tops Karnataka in revenue department

Shivamogga topped the state in disposal of applications related to the revenue department in August.

The government announces ranking every month on the the basis of the disposal of applications related to land conversion, settlement of cases in Assistant Commissioner's court, Deputy Commissioner's court, rectification in pahani and other applications in various departments.

Reacting to it, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said he had directed heads of various branches to dispose of applications received in the Deputy Commissioner's office within the stipulated time. They have discharged their duties promptly. So, people have also benefitted from it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nagendra F Honnalli said Shivamogga has bagged the first ranking in the state in the affairs of the revenue department. There had been high progress in disposal of applications related to land conversion and settlement of cases in Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner's courts. Considering this, Shivamogga bagged the top spot in the state, he explained.

He also claimed that an e-office system has been implemented in the Deputy Commissioner's office. Applications are being digitised everyday without fail. This is a transparent system and disposal of applications also becomes easier. E-office system is being implemented in the offices of the Assistant Commissioner and Tahasildar. The Revenue department will be transformed into an e-office in the coming days. This would prevent people from visiting the office many times.

He also claimed that efforts are being made to expedite the implementation of social security schemes, identification of land for setting up of solid waste disposal unit at gram panchayat level, and identification of land for burial ground. Steps are being taken to provide timely-service to people.

