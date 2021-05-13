Shivanandanatha Swami passes away

Shivananda Swami (61), of Chunchanakatte branch the Adichunchanagiri Mutt in KR Nagar taluk, passed away on the early hours of Thursday.

According to mutt sources, the seer tested positive for Covid and was shifted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital at Bellur Cross in Mandya district on Sunday, after he suffered breathing problems.

Shivananda Swami took charge of the Chunchanakatte branch in the year 2000 and served for the educational development of rural children. He had also started an orphanage, where more than 350 children are provided education and guidance. He started Adichunchanagiri Educational Institution at Mirle village in KR Nagar taluk.

The last rites were performed at Adichunchanagiri, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, under the guidance of seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, on Thursday afternoon.