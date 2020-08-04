Sira MLA B Sathyanarayana admitted to hospital; critical

Amid conflicting reports over the health of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana, admitted to Manipal Hospital in Old Airport Road, the hospital clarified that he was still undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital.

Dr Manish Rai, Director of the Hospital, said in a statement that the MLA was in a "very critical state" an "has been suffering for a prolonged period of time with advanced chronic liver disease." The doctor added that he is very ill "due to septicemia with multisystem organ failure."

The 67-year-old legislator was elected for the third time from Sira constituency in Tumkur district in 2018 and he tested negative for Covid-19, according to top the hospital.

Confusion over his health arose after both Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar condoled his death on Twitter.