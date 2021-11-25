Six injured as bus turns turtle in Shivamogga

As many as four passengers, a driver and a conductor sustained injuries, on Thursday, when a private bus turned turtle near Talaguppa in Sagar taluk of the district.
According to police, local people rushed to the spot and helped injured persons and other passengers to come out of the bus. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in sub-division hospital in Sagar town.
