Six Mangaluru college students arrested for ragging juniors

Six nursing students accused of ragging their juniors were arrested by Pandeshwar police on Friday.

The students are Shreelal (20), Shahid (20), Husain (21), Amzad (21), Juraij (21) and Lims (21) of Indira College of Nursing.

They were arrested under different sections of IPS and Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

The complainant Manual Babu with his friends Jobin and Shakeer had gone to a hotel for dinner on July 14. His six seniors, who were also present in the hotel, ragged Babu by asking him to show respect to them.

The six youths had barged into Babu’s flat and also abused him. When Babu refused to remove all his clothes as instructed, they had allegedly assaulted him and issued death threats.

Babu told the police that after availing treatment as an outpatient in Wenlock Hospital, he had returned home and informed his parents. On the advice of his parents, he filed a complaint at Pandeshwara Police Station.