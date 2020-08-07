Snanaghatta of Kukke Subrahmanya remains inundated

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Aug 07 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 15:22 ist

With the Western Ghats receiving bountiful rainfall, the inflow of water to river Kumaradhara in Dakshina Kannada has increased. As a result, the snanaghatta (bathing ghat) of Kukke Subrahmanya continued to remain inundated for the fifth consecutive day, on Friday.

The floodwater has entered the toilets, bathrooms and luggage rooms near the snanaghatta. Several plantations and paddy fields on the low-lying areas have been inundated with the floodwater from River Kumaradhara.

On the other hand, landslides have occurred at several locations in Bisile Ghat that connects Sakleshpura in Hassan to Subrahmanya and disrupted movement of vehicles. The mounds of soil along with trees have fallen on the ghat road.

On the other hand, minor landslides have occurred at Charmadi Ghat and have disrupted movement of vehicles. The work on clearing the mounds of soil and fallen trees are in progress. Several houses have been damaged in Charmadi, Thitathadi, and Bajire, after trees fell on them. As many as 115 people from 24 families are taking shelter in the relief centre started at government school at Mithabagilu in Belthangady.

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Flood
Charmadi
Kumaradhara river
Kukke

