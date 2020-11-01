Somanna's 'epic' stumble during Rajyotsava speech

Kodagu District in-charge Minister V Somanna on Sunday cut a sorry figure during his Rajyotsava speech in Madikeri when he stumbled over the name of the 15th century Vaishnava poet Kumara Vyasa (of Gadugina Bharatha fame) and pronounced it as Kumaraswamy.

While reading out the speech Somanna is a flow said Halegannada kavigalaada Pampa, Ranna, Janna, Ponna, and 'Kumaraswamy'... (instead of Kumara Vyasa).

He again made a blunder saying, "The Kannada language has a history of two years (it should have been 2,000 years).