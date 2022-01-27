Speeding lorry rams car, kills two near Machenahalli

Two persons died on the spot in a road mishap at Machenahalli near Bhadravathi on Thursday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Shanmukha and Ramachandra, residents of Paper Town, Bhadravathi. The incident took place when a speeding lorry coming from Shivamogga rammed the car after hitting the road divider. The duo was heading towards Thirthahali in the car.

