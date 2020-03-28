Sriramulu urges doctors to open pvt hospitals, clinics

Health Minister B Sriramulu urged private hospitals and clinics to remain open to serve the people.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the minister said, the number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 75 and the condition is worrisome. "We have to ensure that COVID-19 will not reach the third stage. The government needs private medical practitioners' support to combat COVID-19," he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Sriramulu said, "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has approached the Indian Medical Association president and has urged him to open private medical institutions to offer health care to the people."

Sriramulu also urged the people to cooperate with the Police Department, by not roaming around unnecessarily. "The doctors and police personnel are working for the people and the public must cooperate with them," he said.