Step-father rapes 12-year-old daughter; booked

In a tragic incident, a step-father reportedly raped his 12-year old daughter and another man abused her sexually at a village near Maluru in Thirtahalli taluk. The incident came to light only recently.

The 36-year old man, who had deserted his first wife, had met a widow while he had gone to work as a daily wage labourer. He later married the woman, who had a daughter.

The man, however, sexually abused the girl while her mother had gone out for work. Another man, who was the girl's neighbour, had raped her when both her mother and step-father had gone out for work.

After physical classes resumed, a teacher in her school noticed that she was dull. Upon asking what made her dull, the girl narrated the incident to her. Based on this, Maluru police registered a case against the step-father and neighbour under POCSO Act.