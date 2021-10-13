Steps taken against oxygen shortage in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district has achieved self-sufficiency in oxygen and steps have been taken to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen even in taluk hospitals.

To ensure that the district does not face shortage of medical oxygen, the oxygen generation plants have been set up at Wenlock district hospital, Lady Goschen Hospital and all taluk hospitals under the CSR fund.

The district will have 16 oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 5844 LPM ( litres per minute). Already 12 units have started functioning and the work on four units are in progress. Three oxygen generation units have been set up at District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. The 1000 LPM capacity plant was set up under PM CARES Fund, 930 LPM from MRPL and 500 LPM from funds from the state government.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) is setting up an oxygen plant of 500 LPM capacity at Lady Goschen Hospital. A 450 LPM capacity unit with the help of Campco at taluk hospital in Puttur, 250 LPM capacity unit with the help of KIOCL Ltd at Sullia, 500 LPM capacity unit at Ullal community hospital with the help of Sonu Sood Foundation, 250 LPM capacity unit at Moodbidri community health centre with the help of KIOCL has been set up.

While 81 LPM capacity units at Kadaba community health centre, ESI hospital, Vittal community health centre and Uppinangady health centre have been set up by SBI, MCF and Carana Bank respectively.

The work on 200 LPM capacity unit at Mulki community health centre and 50 LPM unit at Vamadapadavu community health centre is in progress.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar said that all steps had been taken to ensure that the district does not face shortage of oxygen. The pending works on the units will be completed shortly.

With the decline in Covid-19 cases, the demand for medical oxygen has also declined. During the peak of Covid-19, the district required 28 to 30 KL oxygen per day. Now, it has come down to 12-13 KL.

