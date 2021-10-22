Strict action against those who disrupt peace in Dakshina Kannada: Angara

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara said that the police and the district administration have been directed to take stringent action against those who attempt to disrupt peace and harmony in the district.

"The police are given free hand in taking legal action against culprits. There is no question of interference in the investigation process. Without a free hand, how will the police function?" he said while answering a query during a press meet in Mangaluru on Friday.

"All the departments are given free hand in administration and have been asked to work as per the law. There are allegations against elected representatives interfering in the police department. We have to see the truth and react," he reacted.

On increase in illegal sand extraction and transportation in Dakshina Kannada district, he said that the mines and geology minister had convened a meeting at the state level recently. "The officials from mines and geology have been asked to take steps against illegal sand extraction in the district as per the law. About 32 contractors have obtained permission from the court to engage in extraction and transportation."

Vaccines

A total of 22,93,151 doses of vaccines have been administered in Dakshina Kannada district so far. About 88% of the targeted beneficiaries have availed the first dose and 51% of the beneficiaries have availed the second dose in the district. Officials from the health and family welfare department, along with Asha and Anganwadi workers, are reaching out to the targeted beneficiaries who had failed to get inoculated so far.

Steps have been taken to convince people to get inoculated and create awareness on the need for getting vaccinated in the district. In the Sullia assembly constituency, awareness on vaccines is created in all the 48 booths by the volunteers. “It was true that there was hesitancy over vaccines in the district during the initial stage. Now, people are coming forward to get themselves inoculated,” said Angara.

School reopening

To a query on school reopening, the Minister said that steps have been taken to supply sanitisers to the schools. The classrooms will be sanitised before the classes commence for primary school children. The district administration has taken enough measures to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 in the district.

