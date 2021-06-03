Strict guidelines, residents' alertness keep Covid at bay in 14 villages

While cases of Covid-19 are on a rise in villages, 14 villages in Mysuru taluk have no cases, turning them into model villages. The residents’ alertness, strict guidelines and the officials efforts have kept the villages safe.

Mysuru taluk has a total of 37 Gram Panchayats and 14 villages under 11 GPs have not reported a single Covid case. The villages have been Covid-free since the beginning.

Madahalli, Rayanakere, Kattehundi, Kumbralli, Chikkegowdanahundi, Krishnapur, Ramanahalli, Gudumadanahalli, Inam Uttanahalli, Lakshmipura, Makanahundi, Hanchyahundi, Hosahundi and Gurukaapura are the model villages, without any Covid case.

According to the officials, the villagers were very much cooperative and followed strict guidelines issued by the governments. The villagers also took precautionary measures voluntarily.

Mysuru Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer M S Ramesh said, “The people were not participating in functions, controlled unnecessary movement, maintained social distance, wore mask and used hand sanitisers.”

In addition, regular awareness by GP authorities and proper measures helped the villages to be Covid-free. GP presidents, members, Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and other staff conducted door-to-door campaign to create awareness, said Ramesh. The authorities are regularly monitoring the health of the villagers and and are advising them not to neglect even minor symptoms.

In addition, the efforts of Asha and Anganwadi volunteers and Health department workers kept the villages safe. The workers visit the houses along with pulse oximeters and laser thermometers to screen the villagers. The workers refer the people for medical tests, if they have Covid symptoms, he added.

‘Vaidyara Nade Halligala Kade’, an initiative in which doctors will visit the villages to conduct swab tests and also provide treatment, will be launched on Thursday. The doctors, along with anganwadi and Asha workers will visit the houses. The doctors will conduct Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on the people with Covid symptoms.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, “The initiative will be launched in all the taluks. The MLAs will launch the programme in their respective assembly segments.”