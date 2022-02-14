Students wearing hijab denied permission to attend class in Kodagu; return home

Students wearing headscarves returned home after they were denied permission to attend classes, at Nelyahudikeri in Kodagu district on Monday.

As many as 32 students of Karnataka Public School had arrived with headscarves. Headmaster Anil Kumar informed the students of the high court's interim order which has restrained all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders. Accordingly, 31 students returned home while one student attended the class.

Police had strengthened security in the surroundings of the school. A platoon of DAR has been deployed.

Tahsildar visit

On getting information that students wearing headscarves have attended the school at Iqrh Public School in Siddapura, Virajpet Tahsildar Yoganand visited the school. The school management had resolved to allow the students to wear headscarves from the beginning. The tahsildar has asked the school management to furnish the copy of the resolution.

