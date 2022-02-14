Students wearing hijab denied permission to attend class in Kodagu; return home

Students wearing headscarves returned home after they were denied permission to attend classes, at Nelyahudikeri in Kodagu district on Monday.
As many as 32 students of Karnataka Public School had arrived with headscarves. Headmaster Anil Kumar informed the students of the high court's interim order which has restrained all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders. Accordingly, 31 students returned home while one student attended the class.
Police had strengthened security in the surroundings of the school. A platoon of DAR has been deployed.
Tahsildar visit
On getting information that students wearing headscarves have attended the school at Iqrh Public School in Siddapura, Virajpet Tahsildar Yoganand visited the school. The school management had resolved to allow the students to wear headscarves from the beginning. The tahsildar has asked the school management to furnish the copy of the resolution.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees
Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love
Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day
India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit
8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022
Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction