Students wearing hijab denied permission to attend class in Kodagu; return home

Students wearing hijab denied permission for classes

Police had strengthened security in the surroundings of the school

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Feb 14 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 16:14 ist
Police personnel deployed outside Karnataka Public School at Nelyahudikeri in Kodagu district. Credit: DH photo

Students wearing headscarves returned home after they were denied permission to attend classes, at Nelyahudikeri in Kodagu district on Monday.

As many as 32 students of Karnataka Public School had arrived with headscarves. Headmaster Anil Kumar informed the students of the high court's interim order which has restrained all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders. Accordingly, 31 students returned home while one student attended the class.

Police had strengthened security in the surroundings of the school. A platoon of DAR has been deployed.

Tahsildar visit

On getting information that students wearing headscarves have attended the school at Iqrh Public School in Siddapura, Virajpet Tahsildar Yoganand visited the school. The school management had resolved to allow the students to wear headscarves from the beginning. The tahsildar has asked the school management to furnish the copy of the resolution.

Kodagu
Education
Hijab
Hijab row
Karnataka

