Study on building stability of Central Market

Study on building stability of Central Market entrusted to an agency

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 07 2020, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 01:41 ist

MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, during the Prajavani phone-in programme, said that the study on building stability of the Central Market was entrusted to an agency.

Though the PWD had submitted a report on the stability of the building, many felt that it was not satisfactory. Thus, an outside agency was asked to conduct a study. So far, 32 traders, who produced their trade licences in their names, were allowed to carry out business in the Central Market. One more petition related to the Central Market was pending in court. On utilising the interest received on Premiere FAR fund for development works, he said, the MCC has written to the government seeking permission for the same.

A resident urged the commissioner to reduce water bill. “As per the MCC Council’s decision, we have written to the government. Once we get the nod, it will be implemented,” he said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Akshy Sridhar
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 