Study on building stability of Central Market entrusted to an agency

MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, during the Prajavani phone-in programme, said that the study on building stability of the Central Market was entrusted to an agency.

Though the PWD had submitted a report on the stability of the building, many felt that it was not satisfactory. Thus, an outside agency was asked to conduct a study. So far, 32 traders, who produced their trade licences in their names, were allowed to carry out business in the Central Market. One more petition related to the Central Market was pending in court. On utilising the interest received on Premiere FAR fund for development works, he said, the MCC has written to the government seeking permission for the same.

A resident urged the commissioner to reduce water bill. “As per the MCC Council’s decision, we have written to the government. Once we get the nod, it will be implemented,” he said.