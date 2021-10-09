Sudha Murty donates Rs 10K each to 239 Mysuru zoo staff

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 09 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 07:25 ist
Infosys foundation chairperson Sudha Murty. Credit: DH File photo

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty gave away Rs 10,000 each to 239 daily wage employees of Mysuru Zoo on Saturday.

According to zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni, the employees are under financial crisis due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Sudha Murty has contributed Rs 60 lakh on animals and also lend support to construct enclosures for gorillas, he added.

Zoo open on holidays

As a large number of people visiting the city for Dasaa, the zoo will be kept open for the public on October 12 and 19.

