Sumalatha urges Governor to intervene in row over alleged illegal mining near KRS dam

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has been recently raising concerns over alleged illegal mining around the KRS dam, met Governor Tawarchand Gehlot on Saturday, urging him to look into the issue at the earliest.

In her petition to the governor, she stated: "Despite Supreme Court's historical judgment pertaining to KRS reservoir’s safety concern due to hazardous blasts in its vicinity... it appears there is uninterrupted illegal mining and blast occurrences dawn and dusk creating unrest to the denizens of the region."

The illegal mining has caused pollution, damaging houses in the vicinity. It has contaminated potable water and has created livestock fodder scarcity, she stated.

In her recent visit to the area, she found that many houses had partially collapsed owing to the blasts, she stated, urging the governor to look into the issue.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Gehlot, Sumalatha said she had explained the situation of illegal mining to the governor.

"He gave me some suggestions. He said he will forward my memorandum to the government," she said.

The government has to take the matter seriously as the blasts are happening just about 6.5 km from the KRS dam, Sumalatha added.