Sunday lockdown: Cops ask people not to move out

City Police is all prepared for strict enforcement of Sunday lockdown, announced by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown is in place from 6 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Monday.

The city will remain closed for the day, on Sunday, and on another four Sundays till August 2. City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has warned of taking stringent action against the people, who violate the lockdown norms and move around unnecessarily. Except emergency and essential services, no other service is available across the city.

Chandragupta said that the lockdown will be enforced strictly and no unnecessary movement of people will be tolerated. “Except emergency vehicles and essential services, other vehicles on the road will be seized,” said a police officer.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses will be off the roads and no taxi or autorickshaw service is available.

The police have advised the people to maintain social distance and to wear masks on normal days, while coming out of houses. The police also warned the vendors and businessmen to ensure safety of the people, by arranging necessary facilities, to contain the spread of virus. The people should maintain six feet distance. Criminal cases will be filed against the people who violate the norms and Rs 200 fine will be imposed from not wearing masks.

The police have asked to place sanitisers and do mandatory thermal screening at work places and also directed to make arrangements for hand wash. The police commissioner has urged the people above 65 years and below 10 year children not to come out of their residence.

According to the commissioner, no mass gathering is allowed and not more than 50 persons can gather in ceremonies like marriage. However, social distance and wearing masks is compulsory everywhere, he said.