Support pours in for re-construction of gutted library

Support poured in for Syed Ishaq to rebuild his library, which was gutted by miscreants on Friday.

The miscreants had set fire on the library, which had a collection of more than 11,000 books, including 3,000 Kannada books, 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita, 1,500 copies of Bible and 1,000 Urdu books.

An online campaign have been launched to raise funds for rebuilding library and Rs 6 lakh have been collected in a span of five hours.

In addition, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar has assured of supporting Ishaq for rebuilding the library. The minister also assured of visiting the spot soon. Several people have come forward to donate books to the library.

The members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike,

who met Ishaq, gave him copies of Indian Constitution, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible.

N M Biradar of Chanakya Career Academy, Vijayapura, assured of giving books worth Rs 1 lakh and also assured of lending support to construct the library structure on the same spot.

Meanwhile, the city police formed a team to arrest the miscreants, who set library on fire.