Swimming pool at DC’s residence violates norms, says expert

Heritage experts claim that there was a clear violation of heritage norms in connection with the construction of swimming pool at the official residence of deputy commissioner in the city.

The controversial swimming pool was constructed during the tenure of the previous DC Rohini Sindhuri, and there was allegation of irregularities. But, the officer had defended that there was no violation. The government has ordered an inquiry by Regional Commissioner G C Prakash.

However, Heritage Committee member N S Rangaraju claimed that it is a clear violation of heritage norms as the area adjoining to the DC’s residence is also protected area, as per the new norms. Any works should be taken up as per the report from the heritage experts, he said.

It has to be noted that in a letter to the Regional Commissioner, Rohini Sindhuri refuted the allegations against her in connection with the construction of a swimming pool and claimed that Nirmiti Kendra constructed the pool as a demo work to prove cost-effective technology. Sindhuri stated that the execution of the pool was done by Nirmiti Kendra in January 2021 out of its own funds of Rs 28.72 lakh. Since there was no space available in the Nirmiti Kendra campus, a very small piece of land was utilised on the campus of DC’s residence.