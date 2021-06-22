Swimming pool at Mysuru DC’s residence lacked Heritage Committee's approval?

Construction of a swimming pool at the official residence of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Jalasannidhi reportedly did not have approval of the District Heritage Committee.

The report of Regional Commissioner G C Prakash on the construction of a swimming pool states that it does not have the approval of the District Heritage Committee, according to sources.

The 100-year-old Jalasannidhi is a heritage building. It was alleged that Rohini Sindhuri, who served as deputy commissioner, constructed it for luxury, violating the norms to be followed on the premises of a heritage structure.

MLA Sa Ra Mahesh and ex-corporator K V Mallesh had alleged that huge sums were spent when the government was facing shortage of funds to manage the Covid-19 pandemic. The government had asked the Regional Commissioner to probe the matter.

The report submitted to the Principal Secretary for Revenue was leaked to the media. As per this report, there was no approval from the Public Works Department for an estimate of Rs 32.55 lakh, the project did not have administrative approval, there was no work order for the construction of the pool and there was no agreement with the agency that executed the project.

The report states that the swimming pool can't be thrown open for public use. So, there is no public interest, it states.