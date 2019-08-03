Swollen Krishna floods vast tracts of farmland in N-K

Heavy rain in neighbouring Maharashtra has resulted in swelling of the River Krishna triggerring floods in several parts of north Karnataka, inunduating vast tracts of agricultural land.

As much as two lakh cusec of water was released from Narayanapura reservoir into River Krishna and more quantity would be released in the next 12 hours, according to the engineer of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited.

Tahsildar Sangamesh Jidage who visited Kollura (M) bridge on Saturday, said movement of vehicles and people on the bridge had been strictly prohibited and police had been deployed as a precautionary measure.

He said that movement of vehicles on Shahapura-Devadurga road during night had been probited since Friday.

According to local farmers out of the 23 villages on the banks of River Krishna, at least six would be affected with the release of water.

Farmers are apprehensive about losing crops since paddy had been sown on thousands of acres on right and left banks of Krishna.

Meanwhile, paddy grown on around 80 acres in Devasuguru hobli of Raichur district have been destroyed due to floods in River Krishna. The officials of the revenue and agriculture departments inspected Gurjapura barrage-cum-bridge on Saturday. They asked the farmers not to venture in to river for any activity such as washing clothes or bathing livestock.

Lingsuguru taluk administration provided food grains to people who have taken shelter in the islands of Yaragodi and Kadadaradoddi. The Hoovinahedgi bridge is on the verge of submerging and movement of vehicles on the bridge has been banned.

With the release of water from Narayanapura reservoir, water has entered the historic Chaya Bhagavathi temple in Hunasagi taluk of Yadgir district.

The Sheelahalli bridge in Lingsugur taluk has been submerged as an additional 2.35 lakh cusec of water was released from Narayanapura reservoir. As much as 2.25 lakh cusec of water is being released from Almatti reservoir. According to officials of Narayanapura reservoir, the quantity released may go up to more than 3 lakh cusec by midnight.

Crops on vast tracts of lands in Chikkodi, Raibag, Athani and Kagwad taluks of Belagavi district has been washed away due to swelling of River Krishna and its tributaries. The district administration pressed boats into service for evacauting people to safety. Around 200 families from Kallol, Yadurwadi and Manjri villages were shifted to safety. As many as 25 roads and briges have been submrged in these taluks. Two companies of state disaster response force have been deployed in flood-prone areas of the dsitrict.

Meanwhile Belagavi, Khanapur and Bailhongal taluks received heavy rains on Friday night and during day hours on Saturday.

Heavy rain continued to lash twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad on Saturday. However, no damage to life or property has been reported. Following gusty winds and heavy downpour, trees and electric poles were uprooted in several parts and power supply was disrupted throughout the day in rural areas. Kalaburagi and Bidar districts too have been receiving copious rain. Rain resumed in the coastal areas of Uttara Kannada after receding for four days.