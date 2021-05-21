Tanveer Sait slams closure of CCCs

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait took severe exception against the Health Department for closing 16 Covid Care Centres in the city.

Sait said, "There is no clarity on why the centers were closed. As per the order issued by the District Health and Family Welfare, the permission to the centres have been withdrawn as per the recommendations of the District Covid Task Force."

"If there were any lapses, the centres should have been given a warning to set right the issues. The matter should have been brought to the notices of the respective MLAs before closing it down. But, an MLA suddenly orders to close the CCCs, which has resulted in a confusion," he said.

It is a fact that District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar had urged Ramadass to discuss about the lapses at CCC. Ramadass was appointed as an advisor to District Covid Task Force and the MLA should have submitted a report. He has no powers to give orders. Even the district in-charge minister is responsible and answerable.

An officer, who wished to maintain anonymity said, "The task force members, including Ramadass inspected a few CCCs in the city and found them violating the norms. Thus, the committee directed Health and Family Welfare Department to cancel permission of all the 16 centres. However, alternate arrangements have been made to treat the patients."