TDP workers want Kurnool's merger with Ballari dist

Workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by its Mantralayam unit leader P Tikka Reddy staged a protest in Mantralayam of Kurnool district demanding merger of Kurnool district with Ballari of Karnataka.

The TDP workers are disgruntled over Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s idea of having three capital cities for Andhra Pradesh.

Kurnool was in the Ballari division until 1956. Local residents still speak Kannada and follow the culture of Karnataka.

The region had an irrigation facility from the Tungabhadra reservoir. Hence, Kurnool should be merged with Ballari district, the protesters said. Tikka Reddy said,” Having Bengaluru as our capital city will help us as Visakhapatnam is far away from Kurnool. Formation of three capital cities for Andhra Pradesh will ruin the peace.”

The protesters said that it was difficult for the chief minister to establish the High Court in Kurnool which would neither help people nor develop the region. Karnataka was better as far as education and irrigation facility were concerned. The TDP workers staged protests against the Andhra Pradesh government in various parts of the district.