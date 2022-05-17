Teacher booked, suspended for ‘molesting students’

A government primary school teacher was booked and suspended on the charge of sexually harassing girls at a village in KR Pet taluk of Mandya district.

S K Chandrashekar, the suspect, is accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl inside a toilet on March 31.

The victim was unwilling to go to the school after the school was reopened. When her parents spoke to her classmates, the girls told them that Chandrashekar would undress and touch them inappropriately inside toilets. They said that he had threatened them not to disclose his acts.

Basavaraju, the block education officer, who visited the school following the accusations, was present when the students disclosed the teacher’s alleged acts. The villagers warned that they would thrash the teacher if the department did not suspend him. The officer suspended Chandrashekar following the demand.

On being alerted, the Kikkeri police visited the village and booked the teacher.