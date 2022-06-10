Teacher uses girl's intimate picture for WhatsApp status, held

A government high school physical education teacher was thrashed by residents at a village in Saundatti taluk in the district for allegedly uploading his intimate photo with a student as his WhatsApp status.

The suspect uploaded an old private picture to break off her proposed marriage. The victim is now a final-year degree student in a college, said the police.

The picture and video showing a few persons thrashing the teacher have gone viral on social media.

It is said that the suspect became close to the girl in school, promising to marry her. When they were alone inside a school room, he had clicked some photos and had videographed them using his mobile phone. The residents staged a protest demanding action against the accused .

“The department has suspended the teacher,” Shrishail Karikatti, block education officer, said after visiting the school.

“The girl and her family refused to lodge a complaint, but police registered a suo motu case,” he said.

In a complaint, the victim accused him of exploiting her by promising marriage.

The suspect has also lodged a complaint against nine persons for attacking him and preventing him from discharging his duties.

The Saundatti police booked him under provisions of Pocso and IT Acts and arrested him.