Testing takes a hit as Covid kits exhaust in Srirangapatna

The RT-PCR tests had to be temporarily suspended at a testing centre in Srirangapatna, as the testing kits got exhausted on Tuesday.

The government school near Shikshakara Bhavan had to suspend RT-PCR tests on Wednesday, as there were no testing kits. Only emergency cases were subject to Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

One of the affected complained that the centre ran out of RT-PCR kits on Tuesday afternoon. The people waiting for test were told to come on Wednesday. “We visited the centre on Wednesday, but the staff claimed that they have not received the kits and asked us to come on Thursday. We are suffering from severe body pain since the last three days. The doctors demand for RT-PCR report for treatment,” he complained.

An employee at the centre claimed helplessness saying that they have suspended tests temporarily till the kits are supplied. Dr P Maruti, chief of the Town hospital said that the kits are not available. RAT tests are conducted on those with serious problem. The issue has been brought to the notice of the higher officials, he said.