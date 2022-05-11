Third edition of Tech-Bharat 2022 in Mysuru from May 19

The third edition of TechBharat 2022, an agriculture and food technology conclave-cum-expo, is scheduled to be held on May 19, 20 and 21.

Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka (LUB-K) and IMS Foundation, in association with CSIR-Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), will organise the three-day programme on the theme ‘Transforming India’s Food Technology and Agronomic Landscape’.

Addressing a media conference, Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director of CSIR-CFTRI, said, “The objective of the programme is to familiarise sustainable technologies in both agriculture and food sectors that are accessible to the stakeholders. Further, on how to revamp their strategies and scout for newer and easier means of increasing not only agriculture yield per hectare or food productivity, but also pruning the massive wastage of agri produce during pre and post harvesting and processing stage”.

“TechBharat is a flagship programme of the IMS Foundation and the Laghu Udyog Bharati, to effectively bring in stakeholders from across the globe on one platform, to cultivate trust, coordinate networking, look-for collaborative businesses, partner with Indian counterparts, facilitate structured transfer of technology and/or constantly engage in doing business with the Union government, state governments, leading enterprises, start-ups, and research institutes in achieving effective and sustained results in the domains of EduTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, FoodTech, RuralTech, EnergyTech, GreenTech, CleanTech, MediaTech, AutoTech, DigiTech, TravelTech, BioTech, DefenseTech and FinTech,” she said.

“TechBharat proposes to bring together industry leaders for a meaningful discussion on the future of AgriTech and FoodTech and their achievements. The event will focus on developing new business collaborations, accelerate innovation and support the concept of effective production of agricultural produce in order to build a more secured, sustainable and vigorous food system,” said C N Bhojaraj, honorary secretary of LUB-K.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of Food Processing Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Chairman of APEDA M Angamuthu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology E V Ramana Reddy, former CEO of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan and MP Pratap Simha will take part in the inaugural function of the event on May 19, at 10.30 am.

Vivek Agarwal, Union Additional Secretary, Revenue, will take part in a session on ‘Agriculture Development - Outlook and Vision for the Next Decade’ on May 19.

On Day Two, Minister of State (IC) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will take part in a session on ‘Technologies to Quality & Safety of Food Processing, Packaging & Supply Chains’ at 10.30 am.

The second session on May 20 will be on ‘Women Entrepreneurs in AgriTech, FoodTech & Food Pro-Tech’ at 12 noon. CXO – Round Table will be for executive directors or senior vice-presidents and promoters of AgriTech and FoodTech industries, to meet, interact, exchange ideas, discuss on business growth with elite counterparts, representatives from the government and several Trade Commissioners at 4 pm. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekar will be a chief guest.

C Anandharamakrishnan, former director of National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management (NIFTEM) - Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), will participate in the panel discussion on Food Technology – Business Opportunities in Millet

Processing on May 21 at 10.30 am.

Panel discussion on Technologies to Food Grain Science and Traces of Food Fortification and an Open Session on Transfer of Technologies to Entrepreneurs and Progressing Farmers will be held on the concluding day.