Three die after accident on NH-4

Three members of a family were killed in a road mishap on the Chitradurga-Bengaluru stretch of NH-4 near Balenahalli village in Hiriyur taluk on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Nagamani (47), her son Venu (25) and Prabhakar (35), brother of the woman. Vishalakshamma, wife of Prabhakar has sustained severe injuries and she is undergoing treatment in a general hospital in Hiriyur town.

The incident took place when a speeding car rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction and they were heading towards Bengaluru in the car. Hiriyur rural police registered a case.