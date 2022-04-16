Three killed in lightning strikes as thunderstorm wreaks havoc in North Karnataka

Two shepherds and a farmer died in lightning strikes as thunderstorms continued to lash Mumbai-Karnataka districts on Saturday.

Mabusab Doddamani (55), a farmer, and Murugesh Hosamani, a shepherd from Haripur in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district died in lightning strikes.

Another shepherd Hanumappa Mannapur (22) of Hallikeri in Mundargi taluk was also struck dead by lightning. Many parts of Gadag, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada districts experienced rain, coupled with thunder and lightning.

Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities continued to receive evening showers, giving much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

Thundershowers posed hurdles for Manjaguni Venkataramana Rathotsava in Sirsi taluk. Vehicular movement was hit on Mellagatti-Devagiri stretch of Haveri-Savanur road as several full-grown trees came crashing onto the route.

Thunderstorms paralyzed normal life in many parts of Chitradurga-Davangere twin districts. Incidents of tree fall resulting in snapping of power lines plunged many places in the districts into darkness.

More than 3000 banana plants and over 500 areca nut and coconut trees were damaged in the hailstorm in Chikkajajur taluk.

Several parts of Shivamogga and Hassan districts also recorded thunderstorms in the evening.

Banana plantations in several villages of KR Nagar and HD Kote taluks in Mysuru district have been damaged in the thunderstorm.

