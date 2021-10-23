Three persons arrested for deer pelt smuggling in Mysuru

Three arrested for deer pelt smuggling in Mysuru

The officials also suspected a gang behind the illegal activity and formed a team to investigate the case

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 23 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 22:49 ist
Forest department personnel, attached to Mobile Squad, arrested three people from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly smuggling deer pelt near Crawford Hall in Mysuru city on Saturday.

The accused are identified as Kuttiyappa, Vijaykanth and Kamal Hasan of Shikari Colony in Palamaner taluk of Chittoor district. On tip off, the Forest department officials took the accused into custody when they were trying to sell the pelt on a road leading to Kukkrahalli from Crawford Hall.

An officer said, the accused transported the pelt from Andhra and the authorities are conducting investigation on how they transported the pelt to Mysuru. The officials also suspected a gang behind the illegal activity and formed a team to investigate the case.

The team was led by Deputy Conservator of Forests Ramakrishnappa and Assistant Conservator of Forests Manohar Suvarna.

