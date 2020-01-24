Traitors should be shot dead, says Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said that whoever is a traitor of India and supports Pakistan should be shot dead.

“The law is the same for everyone. If a Hindu becomes a terrorist encouraged and trained by Pakistan, we will treat him in the same way. We have to take strict action against those killing soldiers of this country. We get angry when we see Pakistan’s flag,” he said. He was speaking after paying tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the occasion of the

latter’s birthday here on Thursday.

Pakistan is a country whose agenda is to destroy our nation. It is our duty to show Pakistan its place, the minister added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Health Minister B Sriramulu said that “anti-social elements” should be shot at sight to control criminal activities.

“A few anti-social elements are involved in criminal activities to gain popularity. One or two culprits must be shot at sight to control crimes and to create fear among them,” Sriramulu said.