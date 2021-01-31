Two Bengaluru youths killed in car mishap

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Jan 31 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 22:00 ist

Two youths from Bengaluru were killed, in a car mishap, near Hosakkipalya Gate, Bellur Hobli, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday.

The deceased are Srinivas (22) and Shankar Prasad (20), both from Bengaluru. According to sources, five of them, all friends, were on a trip to Gonikoppal in Kodagu district and were returning to Bengaluru, on Saturday night, when the mishap occurred.

The overspeeding car hit the median and toppled. Srinivas, who was driving the car died on the spot due to head injuries and Shankar, who was sitting on the backside of the vehicle succumbed at the hospital. The other three - Akarsh Gowda, Abhilash and Changappa have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at Adichunchanagiri Hospital.

Bellur police have registered a case.

