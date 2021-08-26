Two held for possessing ganja in Hassan

The Excise sleuths nabbed two people for allegedly selling ganja in Arsikere in Hassan district and recovered ganja worth Rs 65,000.
The arrested are Prithviraj of Bidare village in Kadur taluk and Ranganatha of Kurubara Boodihal village of Chikkamagaluru taluk.
"The sleuths found the duo moving on a two-wheeler in a suspicious manner near Banavara railway station on August 23. Upon inquiry, they confessed to the crime," said Excise Inspector M C Shankar.
A case was registered and the duo were remanded in judicial custody.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him
Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam
Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'
Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle
Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge
Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt