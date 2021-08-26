Two held for possessing ganja in Hassan

The Excise sleuths nabbed two people for allegedly selling ganja in Arsikere in Hassan district and recovered ganja worth Rs 65,000.

The arrested are Prithviraj of Bidare village in Kadur taluk and Ranganatha of Kurubara Boodihal village of Chikkamagaluru taluk.

"The sleuths found the duo moving on a two-wheeler in a suspicious manner near Banavara railway station on August 23. Upon inquiry, they confessed to the crime," said Excise Inspector M C Shankar.

A case was registered and the duo were remanded in judicial custody.