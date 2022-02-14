Two students wearing hijab denied permission to attend class in Chikkamagaluru; return home

Two Muslim students returned home after the school head asked them to remove the headscarves before entering the classrooms, at Government High School in Aldur in Chikkamagaluru.

Following the incident, Circle Inspector Sathyanarayana visited the school and collected information from Head Teacher C S Suresh.

Head Teacher Suresh said that 16 students wearing headscarves had arrived at the school. When they were apprised of the High Court's interim order which restrains all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves, and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders, 14 students removed their headscarves to attend the classes. Two others returned back home.

One of the parents of the student had reportedly told the headmaster that he will send his daughter to the school after the high court pronounces judgment.

Students convinced

On the other hand, BEO Manjunath visited Government High School at Machagondanahalli near Aldur and convinced the students to remove their headscarves before entering the classrooms.

As many as 11 students had arrived wearing headscarves to the school. After the students were impressed with the high court's interim order, the students removed their headscarves and attended the classes. Head teacher Pradeep Kumar said that a parents meeting will be convened to discuss the HC interim order.

