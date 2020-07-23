Udupi reports 160 new coronavirus positive cases

160 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Udupi district on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,846.

As many as 994 Coronavirus patients are being treated in different hospitals. So far, 1,841 patients had been discharged from the hospital after complete recovery, and 12 patients had died from Covid-19 in the district.

The 160 Covid-19 patients include 14 children. 653 throat swab samples are pending for results, 622 samples were sent for testing on Thursday. On July 23, 135 samples were tested negative. So far, a total of 22,871 swab samples out of the 26,370 have tested negative for the Coronavirus.