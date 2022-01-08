Ugandan held in Hubballi with Rs 1.5 cr worth drug

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths arrested an Uganda national here and recovered 995 grams of Methamphetamine worth Rs 1.5 crore from her.

Methamphetamine is a very potent and dangerous stimulant substance commonly abused as a party drug.

Naggai Agnes, on a student visa in India valid up to 2024, was intercepted at Hubballi Railway station on Friday while she was travelling by the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Express train. The suspect had cleverly packed and concealed the banned substance in two Cerelac baby food carton boxes to avoid detection. Each box contained around 500 grams of Methamphetamine, according to the sleuths of the Bengaluru zonal unit.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the drug, sourced from Delhi, was meant for distribution in Karnataka.

Agnes was booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. The sessions court in Dharwad remanded her in NCB custody for three days.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: