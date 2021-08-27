Union Minister Murugan to inaugurate fourth community radio on August 29

The JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, is launching a community radio service on the account of the 106th birth anniversary of late seer Shivarathri Rajendra Swami.

It will be inaugurated by L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Information and Broadcasting on August 29. The community radio will be available on frequency 91.2Hz between 7 am and 8 am and 4 pm and 5 pm.

The number of community radios in Mysuru will increase to four. Radio Manasa 89.6, Janadhwani and Jnanadwani are already on air now.

According to a press note from Sambashivaiah, chief executive of the college, “The radio station will host programmes like Karunalu baa belake, Jeeva sanjeevini, Prathiba vilasa, Kavya parampare, Idu namma nadu, Bhaava sangama, Ivaru nammavaru, Parisara parichaya, Ayur satva, Gnana Sudha, Vignana gnana suddi, education and legal awareness related programmes”.

Mysuru has witnessed some positive developments in the community radio sector. The University of Mysore (UoM) launched the community radio service ‘Radio Manasa 89.6’ on February 13. Students of the Manasagangotri campus and community members host programmes like interviews, talks, discussions, songs, drama, etc. The radio station also organises training programmes and community-oriented activities at regular intervals.

Janadhwani , an initiative of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement is the first community radio of Mysuru established in 2013. It focuses on development and tribal issues. It created awareness on Covid-19 among tribals and rural people on the periphery of forests. When the pandemic spread and lockdown was imposed, Janadhwani effectively spread awareness to remote hamlets of HD Kote and Sargur.

Jnanadwani, an initiative of Maharaja Education Trust, in association with Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara Institutions, focuses on a wide variety of programmes like academics, literature, folklore, devotional songs, etc. M V Gopalaswamy started the first radio station of India in Mysuru in 1935. He coined the name Akashavani for radio.