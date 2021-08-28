University of Mysore circular imposing curbs on movement of girls withdrawn

The University of Mysore on Saturday withdrew the controversial circular issued on Friday curbing the movement of girl students at Manasa Gangotri campus after 6.30 pm.

The move came after the intervention of Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. The university had issued the circular in the wake of gang rape of an MBA student.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Bengaluru, Ashwath Narayan said, “I have spoken to the vice chancellor of the university and directed him to withdraw the circular.”

Read | Mysuru gang-rape case: Police arrest 5 accused

“I agree that the university campuses are big and huge. But that does not mean we should curb the movement of girl students in the campuses, instead we should create a safe and secure environment ,” said the minister.

Vice Chancellor Prof Hemanth Kumar told DH that the circular had been withdrawn. “We have decided to intensify patrolling and other safety and security measures,” he said.

The University has now issued a revised circular asking students to be careful while roaming on the campus as some parts of the campus were deserted.

Meanwhile, the minister has directed vice chancellors of all state-run universities to strengthen the security and safety measures on the campus. “I have instructed to install more CCTV cameras and intensify patrolling on campuses,” Ashwath Narayan said.