Urgent need for state-of-the-art hospital in Hanur

The demand for a full-fledged hospital in Hanur town, is increasing, especially after 40 people sustained injuries, when a mini lorry toppled in the taluk recently. They had to be shifted to Kollegal and Mysuru, for treatment.

Even after three years of getting taluk status, Hanur is yet to get a hospital and other basic infrastructure. Netizens have began a debate on the social media, alleging lack of will, by elected representatives and the officials.

There is a primary health centre, which has a labour ward and an outpatient department. The '24-hour service' mention on the board has no meaning, the PHC closes by 8 pm, said residents.

According to the government's guidelines, there should be a 100-bed hospital at all taluk headquarters. But, even after three years, no step is taken to even upgrade the existing PHC.

The population of Hanur, which was 11,000 as per 2011 Census, may have exceeded 15,000. But, the people still depend on Kollegal, Chamarajanagar or Mysuru for medical services.

After Sulwadi temple poison case on December 14, 2018, there was a demand for a hospital in Hanur town. There were debates and protests, but, no initiative is taken so far.

Hundreds of people visit Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Hogenakkal falls, Chikkallur and others tourist destinations in Hanur taluk. In case of a medical emergency precious lives can be saved with timely treatment in the vicinity.